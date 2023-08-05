ADVERTISEMENT

Construction of IIPE-Visakhapatnam campus will begin soon, says Director

August 05, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘All pending litigations on the land alienated for the institute have been cleared’

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy – Visakhapatnam (IIPE-V) Director Shalivahan said that the works on the permanent campus of the institute at Vangali in Sabbavaram mandal in Anakapalli district would start soon as all pending litigations on the land alienated for the institute have been cleared. The campus will be built at a cost of ₹400 crore, he added.

As per the A.P. Reorganisation Act of 2014, the State government had allocated about 201.80 acres of land to the institute. The construction had not been started so far as there was some issues with the local farmers over a small portion of the land.

“Now, the institute has been free from all litigations on the land, which was officially transferred in the name of the institute in March this year. Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) will complete the construction of the compound wall around the alienated land within a month. Central Public Works Department (CPWD) was also entrusted the work of constructing the permanent buildings at the alienated land. The tenders called by the CPWD were opened on July 31 for technical evaluation,” Prof. Shalivahan said.

