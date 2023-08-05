HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Construction of IIPE-Visakhapatnam campus will begin soon, says Director

‘All pending litigations on the land alienated for the institute have been cleared’

August 05, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy – Visakhapatnam (IIPE-V) Director Shalivahan said that the works on the permanent campus of the institute at Vangali in Sabbavaram mandal in Anakapalli district would start soon as all pending litigations on the land alienated for the institute have been cleared. The campus will be built at a cost of ₹400 crore, he added.

As per the A.P. Reorganisation Act of 2014, the State government had allocated about 201.80 acres of land to the institute. The construction had not been started so far as there was some issues with the local farmers over a small portion of the land.

“Now, the institute has been free from all litigations on the land, which was officially transferred in the name of the institute in March this year. Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) will complete the construction of the compound wall around the alienated land within a month. Central Public Works Department (CPWD) was also entrusted the work of constructing the permanent buildings at the alienated land. The tenders called by the CPWD were opened on July 31 for technical evaluation,” Prof. Shalivahan said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.