Construction at Rushikonda seems to be for resorts, not CM’s palace as rumoured, says CPI leader K Narayana

November 25, 2022 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Amid tight security, CPI national secretary K. Narayana visited the controversial site at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam where the Tourism Department has proposed luxury resorts, after obtaining the permission from the Andhra Pradesh High Court and the department on November 25 (Friday).

Mr. Narayana, after the visit, said that constructions pertaining to luxurious resorts, villas, restaurants, function hall were going on at the site. “The construction works seem to be for resorts where people can spend time during a vacation, not for the Chief Minister’s palace as rumoured,” said Mr. Narayana.

However, the CPI leader expressed concern over “large-scale destruction of environment in the name of development”.

“Almost 50% of the construction work has been completed. The secrecy maintained by the YSR Congress Party leaders about the project has resulted in spreading of rumours,” said Mr. Narayana.

Expressing his displeasure over the “destruction of envirornment” at the Rushikonda, Mr. Narayana said, “The State government may build some good resorts or hotel there. But it cannot bring back the greenery at Rushikonda, a popular tourist destination in Visakhapatnam. This loss of greenery at the site indicates that the government does not care about the history, environment, pollution or future needs of the city.”

Questioning the rationale behind choosing Rushikonda for the project, he said that they (the government) could have developed such resorts at some other places in Visakhapatnam or Anakapalli. “Why did they destroy the lush green environment of Rushikonda? This is an unpardonable,” he said.

Mr. Narayana also said that when he was stopped by the police when he visited Rushikonda three months ago. and that he obtained the permission from the court to visit the construction site in August. “However, the Tourism Department accorded permission for it three months later,” he said, adding that only one person (him) was allowed to visit the site and the he was not allowed to carry his mobile phone to the site.

Earlier in teh day, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna, assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy who reached Rushikonda were stopped by the police personnel. They told the media that there was “no transparency” about the constructions at Rushikonda.

Large number of police personnel were deployed on all routes leading to Rushikonda.