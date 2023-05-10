Construct Sanik Bhawan and Rest House in Visakhapatnam, GVL urges Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

May 10, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao highlighted the urgency for the construction of a Sainik Bhawan and Sainik Rest House in Visakhapatnam.

Stating that Visakhapatnam is the headquarters of Eastern Naval Command and has a large population of ex-servicemen (ESM) living in it, he said the city lacks even basic infrastructure for serving the needs of ex-servicemen.

The Zilla Sainik Welfare Office (Zilla Sainik Board) operates from a dilapidated building that lacks basic facilities and there is no Sainik Rest House in the city.

Alleging that the State government neglecting the needs of the ex-servicemen, Mr. Narasimha Rao sought urgent intervention of the Defence Minister to have land and funds sanctioned for the construction of a new full-fledged Sainik Bhawan and a Sainik Rest House in Visakhapatnam.

The MP also highlighted the need for improved health facilities for ex-servicemen and serving personnel in Visakhapatnam.

The present medical infrastructure and facilities for ex-servicemen in Visakhapatnam are grossly inadequate to serve a large number of 43,000 ESIS cardholders and their dependents. To improve the health care facilities for the ex-servicemen, he requested establishment of another polyclinic at Visakhapatnam and upgradation of the present polyclinic (to at least Type-B) with proper infrastructure and staffing.

He also sought upgradation of INHS Kalyani Hospital, Visakhapatnam, from 206 beds to 604 beds to serve the needs of serving and ESM community and reduce the dependence on empanelled hospitals.

Mr. Narasimha Rao also offered to contribute ₹50 lakh from his MPLADS funds towards the construction of any of the above buildings or for the purchase of one or two mobile polyclinic vans for serving the needs of the community.

“If need be, we can also mobilise some CSR funds for the purpose,” the MP reportedly told the Defence Minister.

According to him, Mr. Rajnath Singh had responded positively and assured to have the grievances examined soon.