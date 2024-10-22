ADVERTISEMENT

Construct mobile compactor shed at Anakapalli dumping yard to tackle garbage odour and sanitation issues, GVMC Commissioner directs officials

Published - October 22, 2024 06:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar on Tuesday inspected the dumping yard near the Anakapalli Zonal office In view of bad odour emanating from the dumping yard, he directed the authorities to construct a mobile compactor shed and shift the garbage using closed compactor vehicle.

He inspected Anakapalli zone under the corporation limits.

Mr. Sampath Kumar inspected the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and asked the staff to plant saplings on the premises. He asked the officials to complete the 15th Finance Commission funded work on the Aganampudi – Anakapalli pipeline by the end of December.

He observed that sanitation was not up to the mark and the debris is not properly cleared near the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium area. He warned the sanitation staff of strict action if negligence is found. Mr. Sampath Kumar spoke about the street dog menace issue and asked the authorities to take measures to tackle it.

Chief Engineer Sivaprasad Raju and others were present.

