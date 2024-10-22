GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Construct mobile compactor shed at Anakapalli dumping yard to tackle garbage odour and sanitation issues, GVMC Commissioner directs officials

Published - October 22, 2024 06:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar on Tuesday inspected the dumping yard near the Anakapalli Zonal office In view of bad odour emanating from the dumping yard, he directed the authorities to construct a mobile compactor shed and shift the garbage using closed compactor vehicle.

He inspected Anakapalli zone under the corporation limits.

Mr. Sampath Kumar inspected the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and asked the staff to plant saplings on the premises. He asked the officials to complete the 15th Finance Commission funded work on the Aganampudi – Anakapalli pipeline by the end of December.

He observed that sanitation was not up to the mark and the debris is not properly cleared near the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium area. He warned the sanitation staff of strict action if negligence is found. Mr. Sampath Kumar spoke about the street dog menace issue and asked the authorities to take measures to tackle it.

Chief Engineer Sivaprasad Raju and others were present.

Published - October 22, 2024 06:53 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.