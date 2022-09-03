Construct covered storage space for bulk cargo at Visakhapatnam Port to control pollution, GVL urges Union Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

In a meeting with Union Minister for Ports and Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal, Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao highlighted the need for large-scale construction of covered storage space for bulk cargo at the Visakhapatnam Port to control pollution caused by emission of fugitive dust from all cargoes such as coking coal, steam coal and other operations.

Mr. Narasimha Rao informed the Union Minister that the habitation around the Port has grown exponentially over the decades and covered storage infrastructure needs to be created to handle bulk cargo within covered sheds to minimise emission of the fugitive dust.

Stating that the construction of sheds could be an expensive proposition, the MP suggested that the proposed investment be made by the Central government under Sagar Mala project and recoup the investment by collecting user charges.

He also emphasised on the need to draw up a time-bound action plan to bring all coking coal and steam coal operations under covered sheds.

The MP pointed out that the covered storage needs to be much bigger and needs to be state-of-the-art with stacker reclaimers or wagon loading systems.

He said that positive interventions in this regard will improve Visakhapatnam port operations and also improve the quality of life of citizens in the city.

According to Mr. Narasimha Rao, the Minister had responded positively and said that pollution-free port operations was the priority of the Prime Minister.