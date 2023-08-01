Construct buildings with aesthetic look, Chief Minister advises Andhra University officials in Visakhapatnam

August 01, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has advised the Andhra University (AU) officials to build structures or classroom buildings with aesthetic architecture that would draw global attention.

Mr. Jagan was in the AU campus for a brief period on Tuesday to launch a few projects.

After inaugurating various projects worth ₹130 crore, the Chief Minister briefly interacted with the AU officials, including Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy.

350 startups by 2025

The Vice-Chancellor showed the development works to the Chief Minister through a PowerPoint presentation. While talking about future plans like launching 350 startups by 2025, the Chief Minister gave the AU team some tips on further development.

“The works and projects that have been completed are really good. However, we should further plan for such buildings that give a global look. The structures should have glass domes and walls complying with environment-friendly guidelines ,” Mr. Jagan said.

The AU team explained to the CM that so far 124 startups have been established in the campus in the existing buildings, and plans will be made to reach the target of 350 startups in the next two years (2025). Nearly 114 startups reached to the level of generating financial resources, the AU officials said.

The Chief Minister was scheduled to interact with the students at the AU Convention Centre, Beach Road, but the programme was cancelled due to the forecast of rain on Tuesday. It was drizzling from Monday night and it was cloudy all day on Tuesday also. The students were brought to the main venue of the Chief Minister’s programme in the pharmacy department’s newly-inaugurated building `Element’ opposite AU Psychology and Telugu Departments. The CM waved to the students from his vehicle.

Earlier, Mr. Jagan inaugurated five development works - Pharma Incubation Centre – ‘Element’ developed by spending ₹44 crore, Tech Startup Incubation Centre – ‘A-Hub’ with ₹21 crore, AU Digital Zone and Smart Classroom Complex - ‘Algorithm’ with ₹35 crore; AU School of International Business with ₹15 crore, and AU Avanti Aquaculture Innovation Skill Hub with ₹11 crore.

Around 18 new projects have been developed in AU in the last three years. The Chief Minister inaugurated five of them on Tuesday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Prof. Prasad Reddy said, “The Chief Minister gave us valuable suggestions on infrastructure building and we will implement them. The student interaction programme was cancelled due to inclement weather.”

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Budi Muthyala Naidu, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Visakhapatnam District In-charge Minister Vidadala Rajini, Municipal Administration Minister A. Suresh and TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and others.