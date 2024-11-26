ADVERTISEMENT

Constitution ensured progress of the country, says Andhra University Vice-Chancellor

Published - November 26, 2024 08:47 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Students taking out a rally at Ambedkar Circle, near the LIC, on the occasion of Constitution Day, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The 75th anniversary of Constitution Day was celebrated across the government and private institutions in the city on Tuesday. The statues of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the city were garlanded in the city as part of the celebrations, and many welfare organisations took out rallies in the city to praise Dr. Ambedkar, the man behind the Constitution.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College of Law, Andhra University, organised a programme where the university Vice-Chancellor G. Sasibhushana Rao credited the Constitution for the progress of the country governed by strong and independent democratic institutions, and for creation of an ecosystem which provides meaningful freedom for realisation of true potential of an individual.

Constitutional expert and former Vice-Chancellor, DSNLU, Visakhapatnam, Y. Satyanarayana, delivered a keynote address in the programme which was presided over by K. Sita Manikyam, Principal, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College of Law.

A blood donation camp was also organised by A.S. Raja Voluntary Blood Bank, Visakhapatnam in association with the law college.

On the other hand, Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) was observed at Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar’s students and staff to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950.

