Constitution Day celebrated in Visakhapatnam with oaths, rallies, garlanding of Ambedkar’s statues

November 26, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Calls for abiding by the Constitution, taking oath to follow the principles enshrined in it, rallies and garlanding the statues of the Father of the Constitution B.R. Ambedkar, marked the Constitution Day celebrations organised at government offices and by various organisations in the city on Sunday.

Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan administered the oath to the employees at the Collectorate. He said that the Constitution envisages equal justice to all sections of people, irrespective of their caste, creed, colour or religion. The idea of the Constitution was to provide uniform justice across India, the largest democracy in the world. He said it was the responsibility of each and every citizen to uphold the Constitution, without giving any scope for caste, communal and regional disparities.

Planning Officer Eswara Rao was present.

Zilla Parishad CEO M. Poli Naidu called upon the officers and staff to abide by the principles in the Constitution and treat all people equally without any discrimination, at the meeting held at the Zilla Parishad.

In the Waltair Division, ADRM (Infra) read out the Preamble of the Constitution along with ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo and other branch officers and staff.

The Constituent Assembly of India had formally adopted the Constitution on this day in 1949, and it came into force on January 26, 1950.

As part of the celebrations, staff and officers at railway stations and depots of the Division, read out the Preamble. A number of employees also participated virtually in the Preamble reading and quiz contest on Indian Constitution through MyGov.in portal, according to the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Banners and posters on the Constitution were displayed at railway stations and in trains to create awareness among the passengers.