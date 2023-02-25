ADVERTISEMENT

Constables pump life back into accident victim at Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam

February 25, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two police constables from city police commissionerate performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a road accident victim to bring him back to life at Kancharapalem here on Saturday.

A motorcylist aged around 30-years was severely injured in a road accident that occurred near R&B Junction on Saturday. Due to severe blood loss, the person had collapsed all of a sudden and had gone unconscious. Kancharapalem traffic police constable R. Chandramohan and Airport Police Station constable (L&O) Krishna who, reached the spot, conducted CPR and revived him. After providing water and basic first aid, the person was shifted to hospital immediately.

Kancharapalem police have registered a case against another motorcyclist who hit the victim with his bike.

The videos of constables helping the road accident victim have gone viral on social media and people appreciated them for their timely action

