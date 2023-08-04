Constable’s death: parents suspect involvement of daughter-in-law

August 04, 2023 06:42 am | Updated 06:42 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The suspicious death case of a 39-year-old police constable at Sivajipalem took a new turn on August 3 (Thursday), with his parents suspecting the involvement of their daughter-in-law.

K. Naresh was working in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) wing of the I Town Police Station. During the preliminary inquiry, the wife of Naresh told the police that he had dinner after returning home on August 1 (Tuesday) night and went to sleep. Naresh was found dead on August 2 (Wednesday) morning, she said.

However, Naresh’s family members expressed doubts about their daughter-in-law’s behaviour. They alleged that their daughter-in-law, along with her boyfriend, killed Naresh and urged the police to take up a detailed investigation.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Dwaraka Zone) R.V.S.N. Murthy said they were yet to ascertain facts pertaining to the case. Further investigation is on.

