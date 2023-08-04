ADVERTISEMENT

Constable’s death: parents suspect involvement of daughter-in-law

August 04, 2023 06:42 am | Updated 06:42 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The suspicious death case of a 39-year-old police constable at Sivajipalem took a new turn on August 3 (Thursday), with his parents suspecting the involvement of their daughter-in-law.

K. Naresh was working in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) wing of the I Town Police Station. During the preliminary inquiry, the wife of Naresh told the police that he had dinner after returning home on August 1 (Tuesday) night and went to sleep. Naresh was found dead on August 2 (Wednesday) morning, she said.

However, Naresh’s family members expressed doubts about their daughter-in-law’s behaviour. They alleged that their daughter-in-law, along with her boyfriend, killed Naresh and urged the police to take up a detailed investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Dwaraka Zone) R.V.S.N. Murthy said they were yet to ascertain facts pertaining to the case. Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US