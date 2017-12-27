Constable, father held

The Bheemunipatnam Police on Tuesday arrested a police constable of the Vigilance and Enforcement Department and his father on extortion charges.
The arrested were identified as D V Varahala Raju and his father D Satyanarayana. Raju and his father posing as policemen of Task Force allegedly demanded ₹ 1 lakh from trader T.G. Lakshmana Rao, who informed the police, by threatening to book on a charge of doing illegal business
The duo has allegedly collected ₹ 1 lakh from the trader, who in return informed the police. Based on a complaint from the trader, the cops nabbed the constable and his father. However, the police constable Varahala Raju claimed that he was innocent.
