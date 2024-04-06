Consanguineous marriages increase the risk of Hereditary Eye Diseases, say doctors

April 06, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Children born out of consanguineous marriages run a higher risk of getting Hereditary Eye Diseases (HEDs). The HEDs pose a significant health challenge in regions, where marriages between close relatives are common. HEDs are genetic conditions inherited by children from their parents.

A study done at L V Prasad Eye Institutes (Andhra Pradesh Eye Disease Study or APEDS) revealed some shocking facts about consanguinity and its effects on the eyes. The study found that the risk of certain eye diseases increased due to marriages between uncles and nieces or first cousins, according to a statement issued by the eye hospital.

HEDs diseases affect various parts of the eye, including the retina, cornea, lens and optic nerve. HED encompasses a range of eye conditions that can lead to poor vision, increased pressure in the eye, or difficulty in seeing during the day or night. Some of the HEDs include congenital corneal opacities, where children are born with corneal scars, congenital cataracts, congenital glaucoma, and retinitis pigmentosa. If left untreated, these conditions can impact an individual’s quality of life and even lead to blindness.

Genetic counselling

HEDs can vary in severity and progression. Early detection, treatment and guidance are crucial for managing these conditions and preserving vision. Genetic counselling may be advised for individuals with a family history of HED to assess their risk and make informed decisions about their eye health. Additionally, genetic counselling helps address concerns that parents often have regarding the risk of passing on the disease through future pregnancies, say Dr. Virender Sachdeva, Head, LVPEI’s GMR Varalakshmi campus, Visakhapatnam, and Dr. Sameera Nayak of KVC , Vijayawada campus.

These findings highlight the need for greater awareness about the risks associated with consanguinity and the importance of genetic counselling for prospective parents. Families may attribute vision loss to other factors, overlooking the genetic component of the condition.