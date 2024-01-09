Congress will take legal action against YSRCP leaders for comments on Sonia Gandhi, says Rudra Raju

January 09, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) is contemplating taking legal action against a Deputy Chief Minister and a Cabinet Minister for their recent alleged derogatory comments against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Addressing the media here on January 9 (Tuesday), APCC president G. Rudra Raju said that both the YSRCP senior leaders had stated that the Congress and Ms. Gandhi had a hand in the death of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and Congress leader Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. They (the leaders) had stated that Ms. Gandhi had got it done with the help of a big corporate group, he said.

Rajasekhara Reddy, father of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, died in a helicopter crash on September 2, 2009.

“We will file a defamation case against the YSRCP leaders. Their comments were baseless and derogatory as a three-member committee led by R.K. Tyagi had concluded that the death of Rajasekhara Reddy was an accident,” said Mr. Rudra Raju.

He said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been demanding a CBI inquiry into his father’s helicopter crash until the BJP had formed the government in the Centre in 2014. “However, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy became silent as soon as the BJP assumed the office. He appears to have forgotten about it after becoming the Chief Minister in 2019. He had welcomed the owner of the same corporate group and provided ample opportunities to set up their business in Andhra Pradesh. This shows his double standard,” said the APCC president.

The same was the case when his uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy was murdered. “Being the Chief Minister, he could have opted for a CBI probe into the murder easily. However, he did not want it,” said Mr. Rudra Raju.

Sharmila’s entry

Referring to Y.S. Sharmila’s entry into the Congress, the APCC president said it would boost the image of the party, adding that the Congress would try to regain its lost glory in the forthcoming elections.

Asked in what capacity would Ms. Sharmila come into Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Rudra Raju said, “We have left it to the party leadership. We will accept whatever they decide.”

He said several YSRCP MLAs and many senior leaders from the ruling party were expected to join the Congress shortly.

Rahul Gandhi to tour Vizag

Mr. Rudra Raju said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would visit Visakhapatnam shortly and address a public meeting opposing the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Mr. Gandhi will embark on his second phase of ‘Bharat Jodo and Nyay yatra’ from Manipur on January 14. He will cover 6,700 km up to Mumbai. During this period, he will take a break and come to Visakhapatnam, he said.

Congress leader J.D. Seelam alleged that Dalits, backward classes and minorities were being ill-treated by the YSRCP, the TDP and the BJP. “We will give them their due rights if the Congress is voted to power,” he said.

Seven-point manifesto

CWC member K. Raju said the Congress had won elections in Karnataka with the 5-point manifesto and in Telangana with 6-point agenda. The party will fight the elections in Andhra Pradesh with a seven-point manifesto including Special Category Status for the State, capital city at Amravati, special package for north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, completion of Polavaram project, annulling the privatisation of VSP, separate manifestoes for BCs, Dalits and minority.