Congress will play a key role in politics of Andhra Pradesh, says Chinta Mohan

October 25, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Visakhapatnam/ Srikakulam

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan of the Congress party said that any political party allied with the Congress can make a clean sweep in the upcoming 2024 elections. He said that people are fed up with the policies of the BJP-led government in the Centre, and YSR Congress Party government in the State.

Congress has gradually increased its vote bank over the past decade. People now understand the value of Congress party and welfare programmes, he added.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Mr. Mohan, a former MP from Tirupati, said that the DMK easily formed the government in Tamil Nadu with the support of Congress. Similar situation will emerge in the State as regional parties who are interested to work with the Congress in the next elections will form a stable government in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Later addressing a press conference at Srikakulam, he said that Congress Party would play a vital role in Andhra Pradesh politics as its vote bank had gone up to 15% in the last 10 years as people of all sections of the society were looking at the Congress to provide decent administration in Andhra Pradesh and the Centre.

Mr. Mohan condemned the arrest of former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and the cases against Margadarsi group.

He alleged that the YSRCP was harassing Opposition party leaders, including Mr. Naidu, with false cases. “YSRCP government could not seize money or inappropriate assets of Mr. Naidu. How can they say that he had indulged in corruption?” Mr. Mohan questioned. Earlier, he interacted with APCC vice president Boddepalli Satyavati and DCC president Pedada Parameswara Rao over the issues of Srikakulam people. He expressed concern over the bad road condition between Srikakulam and Amadalavalasa town.

Mr. Mohan alleged that the Central and the State governments are currently robbing people and are unable to provide them with a peaceful life and governance. The Union government’s policies are responsible for the drastic increase in the prices of essential commodities across the country, he said. Through the GST levied on 3,000 items, the Central government was collecting ₹1.5 lakh crore monthly, he added.

