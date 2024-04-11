Congress nominees make VSP privatisation, SCoR zone and Polavaram their poll plank for A.P. elections

April 11, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Congress candidate for Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency Pulusu Satya Reddy has promised that he will strive to prevent the proposed privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Addressing the media, along with the party nominees for the Assembly segments under the purview of the Visakahapatnam Lok Sabha constituency, here, on April 11 (Thursday), he expressed hope that the Congress would regain its past glory in Andhra Pradesh, given the guarantees made in its election manifesto.

Mr. Satya Reddy said that he would also strive for the completion of the Polavaram project and operationalisation of the South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone. He appealed to the people to vote for the Congress candidates for the development of Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam East Assembly constituency candidate Gutthula Srinivasa Rao said that voting for the YSRCP or the TDP would only benefit the BJP.

He promised to strive for the construction of the flyover proposed at Hanumanthawaka and ensure welfare of the Backward Classes (BCs).

Congress leader Koyya Prasad Reddy underlined the need for bringing his party to power to end the “tyrannical rule” of the BJP, alleging that the latter was misusing the Central agencies such as the CBI, ED and Income Tax department to threaten the opposition parties.

He said that Mr. Satya Reddy, who has produced, directed and acted in the film ‘Ukku Satyagraham’, would solve the problems of the people of Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency candidate Vasupalli Santosh alleged that YSRCP nominee Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar had not done anything for the welfare of fishermen during the last 10 years as an MLA.

Gajuwaka Assembly segment nominee Lakkaraju Rama Rao and his Bheemunipatnam counterpart Addala Venkata Varma Raju also spoke. Congress city president Gampa Govinda Raju presided over the programme.

