Congress leaders stage ‘thali bajao’ protest seeking implementation of Super Six welfare schemes in Andhra Pradesh

Published - September 25, 2024 07:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress leaders staging a ‘thali bajao’ protest at the Gandhi Statue, near the GVMC Building, in Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Following a call given by APCC president Y.S. Sharmila, the members of the Congress Party staged ‘thali bajao’ protest against the State Government, demanding implementation of the Super Six welfare schemes, near the Gandhi Statue here on Wednesday.

As part of the protest, the Congress leaders made sound with steel plates and spoons. They said that the protest was to awaken the NDA government which has completed 100 days of governance, but has failed to at least start implementing the promises given by them before the elections.

