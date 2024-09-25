Congress leaders stage ‘thali bajao’ protest seeking implementation of Super Six welfare schemes in Andhra Pradesh

Following a call given by APCC president Y.S. Sharmila, the members of the Congress Party staged ‘thali bajao’ protest against the State Government, demanding implementation of the Super Six welfare schemes, near the Gandhi Statue here on Wednesday.

As part of the protest, the Congress leaders made sound with steel plates and spoons. They said that the protest was to awaken the NDA government which has completed 100 days of governance, but has failed to at least start implementing the promises given by them before the elections.

