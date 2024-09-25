GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress leaders stage ‘thali bajao’ protest seeking implementation of Super Six welfare schemes in Andhra Pradesh

Published - September 25, 2024 07:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Congress leaders staging a ‘thali bajao’ protest at the Gandhi Statue, near the GVMC Building, in Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday.

The Congress leaders staging a ‘thali bajao’ protest at the Gandhi Statue, near the GVMC Building, in Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Following a call given by APCC president Y.S. Sharmila, the members of the Congress Party staged ‘thali bajao’ protest against the State Government, demanding implementation of the Super Six welfare schemes, near the Gandhi Statue here on Wednesday.

As part of the protest, the Congress leaders made sound with steel plates and spoons. They said that the protest was to awaken the NDA government which has completed 100 days of governance, but has failed to at least start implementing the promises given by them before the elections.

Published - September 25, 2024 07:34 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.