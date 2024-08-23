ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader expresses grief over the death of workers in the pharma accident in Anakapalli district

Updated - August 23, 2024 07:46 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 07:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

He commends the State government for payment of ₹1 crore to the family members of the deceased workers

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Chinta Mohan

Congress leader Chinta Mohan has expressed grief at the accident, which occurred at the Escientia company at Atchutapuram. He commended the government for payment of ₹1 crore to the family members of the deceased workers.

Addressing a media conference here on Friday, Mr. Mohan demanded that the Supreme Court revisit its judgment on categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs). He said that reservations were given to Dalits due to the efforts of Gandhi, Nehru and Ambedkar.

He said that the 34 Judges, who were talking of ‘creamy layer’, had never seen poverty.

He also demanded that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarify their stand on categorisation of SCs. He alleged that 10% commissions were being paid in the contract engineering works pertaining to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). He also alleged that ₹100 crore had changed hands during the previous government.

The Congress leader said that he had asked the Chief Minister several times to reveal the funds spent on the Polavaram project, so far, but Mr. Naidu was ignoring his demand. Similarly, Mr. Naidu was not disclosing the details of debts taken by Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Mohan said.

