Conferred IAS officers visit Visakhapatnam Port

March 11, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

As a part of the ‘Bharat Darshan’, sixteen conferred Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers visited the Visakhapatnam Port authority on Monday, where deputy chairperson Durgesh Kumar Dubey welcomed them.

Addressing the visiting officers, Mr. Dubey presented on the port’s infrastructure facilities, investment, methods of cargo handling operations, export/import profile, modernisation/mechanisation, green initiatives like covered storage facilities, solar power, sewage treatment plant for internal & industrial purpose and smart port initiatives, among other details.

