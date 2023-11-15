HamberMenu
Conference on ‘obstetrics and gynaecology’ on Nov 18 and 19

November 15, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society of Visakhapatnam is hosting the ‘56th Annual CME’ at Novotel hotel on November 18 and 19.

The Society, which was started in 1966, has 486 gynaecologists as its members. The-two day programme intends to educate its members about the latest guidelines and updates in the ever-changing field of obstetrics and gynaecology. Eminent speakers from across the country will be delivering speeches and moderating panels, amongst the many other scientific events planned.

Around 500 delegates from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Kakinada, East and West Godavari districts are expected to attend, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The event is being organised by Dr V. Sitaramaraju, president, Dr. Niharika Allu, honorary secretary and senior members of the executive committee for 2023-24. District Collector A. Mallikarjuna will inaugurate the conference.

