Conference on liquid crystals today at AU

November 02, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University’s Department of Physics will organise a three-day national conference on liquid crystals, on its campus from November 2.

The department, in collaboration with the Indian Liquid Crystals Society (ILCS), will organise the event which will be sponsored by Science and Engineering Research Boards (SERB) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The event will feature 30 talks by distinguished speakers, along with 30 oral presentations and 60 poster presentations on liquid crystals, which are unique in their properties and play a pivotal role in numerous applications such as flat-screen TVs, smartphones, and computer screens.

