Conference on glaucoma to be conducted in Visakhapatnam on September 3

September 02, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Glaucoma Society of India, in association with Visakha Ophthalmologists Association, will organise a one-day conference on “Glaucoma Diagnosis & Management” for ophthalmologists at Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital, Naiduthota, here on September 3. The professionals in and around Visakhapatnam will speak on glaucoma, a potentially blinding disease. The conference will deliberate on essentials for diagnosis and treatment to prevent blindness by proper application of technological advancements in ophthalmology.

