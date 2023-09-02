ADVERTISEMENT

Conference on glaucoma to be conducted in Visakhapatnam on September 3

September 02, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Glaucoma Society of India, in association with Visakha Ophthalmologists Association, will organise a one-day conference on “Glaucoma Diagnosis & Management” for ophthalmologists at Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital, Naiduthota, here on September 3. The professionals in and around Visakhapatnam will speak on glaucoma, a potentially blinding disease. The conference will deliberate on essentials for diagnosis and treatment to prevent blindness by proper application of technological advancements in ophthalmology.

