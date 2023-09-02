HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Conference on glaucoma to be conducted in Visakhapatnam on September 3

September 02, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Glaucoma Society of India, in association with Visakha Ophthalmologists Association, will organise a one-day conference on “Glaucoma Diagnosis & Management” for ophthalmologists at Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital, Naiduthota, here on September 3. The professionals in and around Visakhapatnam will speak on glaucoma, a potentially blinding disease. The conference will deliberate on essentials for diagnosis and treatment to prevent blindness by proper application of technological advancements in ophthalmology.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.