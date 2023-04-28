Conference on condition monitoring begins at NSTL

April 28, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A two-day National Conference on Condition Monitoring (NCCM-2023), being organised by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) and the Condition Monitoring Society of India (CMSI), was inaugurated by Samir V. Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development (DDRD), and Chairman, DRDO, at NSTL on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Kamat urged the engineers to adapt to the fast-changing technologies in health monitoring systems. He said that condition monitoring was not for luxury, but a necessity. He hoped that scholars and practitioners would draw a roadmap for evolving condition monitoring based on technological advancements.

Participating in the programme, M.Z. Siddique, Director General (Naval Systems & Materials), stressed the need for the use of Industry 4.0 technologies for the maintenance of equipment.

NSTL Director Y. Srinivasa Rao emphasised the need for effective maintenance of systems in defence and civil sectors.

Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard (V), said that the Indian Navy had adopted condition monitoring of shipboard assets for long and lauded the NSTL for its role in achieving this.

V. Bhujanga Rao, former Director General (Naval Systems & Materials), delivered the keynote talk on ‘Condition Monitoring in the Industry 4.0 Environment’ and brought out the role of ‘smart factory’ in improving the operational effectiveness of plants.

P.V.S. Ganesh Kumar, president of CMSI, said that the conference would lead to fruitful suggestions for improved maintenance approaches.