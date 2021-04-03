Conduct ZPTC, MPTC polls without any irregularities, Collector tells officials

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 April 2021 18:15 IST

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs), Tehsildars, Mandal Special Officers and returning officers should team up and coordinate with one another and conduct the MPTC and ZPTC elections without any irregularities. He was speaking to the polling staff in a training programme organised ahead of the elections at VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Saturday.

Mr. Vinay Chand said that the polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m on April 8. On April 10, counting should begin at 8 a.m. Briefing about the arrangements, he instructed the officials to arrange CCTV cameras inside counting halls and outside strongrooms.

Advertising

Advertising

The Collector had asked them to study the rules and regulations and take up the duties with responsibility. He said that Special Officers were appointed for the smooth conduct of the elections and address issues on the spot.

He said that the officials should collect the ballot papers from the treasury and store them in the strongroom at mandal headquarters by April 7. Zonal officers should check whether the polling station in their limits have all basic amenities. The Collector also said that the randomisation procedure to allot polling officials, staff has been finished and there would be a training programme at mandal headquarters, for which he instructed the staff to attend. He also spoke about Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to be followed and other norms during the poll.

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy, ITDA Project Officer S. Venkateswar, Narsipatnam Sub-Collector N. Mourya and others were present.