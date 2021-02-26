Conduct survey on school dropouts in Visakha Agency, ITDA PO directs officials

‘Many tribal girls are being forced to leave education because of child marriages’

Project Officer of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Paderu, S. Venkateswar, instructed the officials from Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) to conduct a survey on school dropouts in Visakha Agency. He was conducting a meet with Mandal Parishad Development Officers, Mandal Educational Officers and SSA officials, at the ITDA office at Paderu in the district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Venkateswar said that girl students are dropping out from schools between primary school and Ashram school stage. Many tribal girls are being forced to leave education because of child marriages, he said. He asked the officials to identify girls between 11 and 14 years of age and admit them in schools. He also asked them to come up with survey including the reasons for the dropouts. He also asked them to organise meets in mandal level about dropouts and the need for continuing education.

SSA Project Officer B. Mallikarjuna Reddy said that the State government has sanctioned ₹29.51 lakh for the implementation of ‘Mana Badi Mana Vikasam.’ He said that Village Volunteers will be informed about the survey.