Conduct survey on needs of power consumers: APERC Chairman

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 November 2021 01:08 IST

Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) Chairman C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy has said that the Discoms must extend services to power consumers on the standards of performances norms.

He was speaking to the APEPDCL and officials on Saturday as part of his four-day tour of all Discoms in the State. Other members of the APERC P. Rajagopal Reddy and Thakur Ram Singh were also present on the occasion.

APEPDCL Chairman and Managing Director K. Santhosha Rao explained the functioning of the Centralised Call Centre.

The APERC Chairman said that all Discoms should supply 24-hour uninterrupted and quality power to the consumers. He asked the officials to conduct a detailed survey on the needs of the consumers.

Mr. Nagarjuna Reddy visited the SCADA Centre at Pedawaltair and sub-stations at Outer Harbour, M.V.P. Colony and inspected the underground cable works. Directors K. Rajabapaiah, B. Ramesh Prasad, D. Chandram and others were present on the ocasion.