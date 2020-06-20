Conduct safety mock drill every 3 months, industries told

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has instructed the management of various industries to conduct safety mock drill once every three months. He was speaking to officials from oil, petrochemical, chemicals and several other industries to discuss the safety aspects and measures being taken due to COVID-19 crisis during a meet at the Collectorate here on Saturday.
Mr. Chand said that in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the district, the industries must have thermal scanners and sanitisers. Employees must wear masks and maintain physical distancing, he said.
In the light of LG polymers styrene monomer gas leak incident, all the industrial units manufacturing hazardous materials should always be equipped to deal with any mishap, he said. Very soon, a meeting will be organised with representatives of such units, the Collector added. The units need to give a detailed presentation on their storages, manufacturing process, safety management and others, he said.
Mr. Chand said that after the LG Polymers incident, the State government had set up high-level committee. He warned that any faults by the managements of industries would be viewed seriously.
