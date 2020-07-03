Conduct safety audit of all industries: MLC

BJP leader and MLC P.V.N. Madhav has expressed concern over the growing number of industrial accidents in the city.
Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said that failure to comply with safety norms was the cause of the accidents at LG Polymers and at Sainor Life Sciences Private Limited at Parawada. There were not even alarms and oxygen cylinders at the industries. It was mandatory for every company to have an ambulance but none of the companies seems to have it.
This was resulting in the death of workers during accidents. He said safety audit should be conducted for all the industries and compensation be paid to the dependents of the deceased in Sainor mishap as was done in the case of LG Polymers gas leak incident.
The MLC said that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was incurring losses. He attributed it to the expansion of the plant with ₹1,500 crore without raising any loans or seeking assistance from the Centre. He recalled that the steel plant was achieved on the slogan “Visakha Ukku, Andhrula Hakku”, now the time has come to save the plant by united struggles and said it was the responsibility of all political parties.
He said that 60% assistance was being extended by the Centre for 104 and 108 ambulances but the State government was projecting as though the ambulances were its sole achievement.
He alleged that a huge amount was being allocated towards maintenance of each ambulance as nowhere else in the country.
