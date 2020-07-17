Conduct more screening tests, Minister tells district officials

VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Plan to increase number of tests from 3,000 to 4,000 a day’

The State government is taking all measures for the control of COVID-19 in the district, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said that a meeting of the district-level Task Force was organised to take stock of the control measures. In view of the possibility of a rise in the number of cases, the officials were advised to conduct more screening tests. They were also directed to provide basic amenities, nutritious food and drinking water apart from ensuring proper hygiene. The lockdown guidelines have to be strictly implemented at all the containment zones.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that 2,530 positive cases have been registered in Visakhapatnam district so far. Of them, 1,521 were discharged and 963 active cases were being treated at the COVID Care Centres and notified hospitals in the city.

A total of 46 patients had died. There were 129 very active clusters, 212 active clusters, 217 dormant and 39 denotified clusters. There were a total of 2,274 beds, 54 ventilators and three sample collection centres at the Government Chest Hospital and Andhra Medical College. Around 3,000 tests a day were being done at present and it was planned to increase them to 4,000 a day.

As many as 2,000 staff including doctors, nurses and pharmacists were working round the clock at the COVID hospitals in the district. The tests were done free of cost to around one lakh people in the district so far. Both the Joint Collectors were overseeing the functioning of the COVID Care Centres and Quarantine Centres to avoid inconvenience to patients. Sanitation was being continuously done at the containment zones in the GVMC limits. He said that some traders have decided to voluntarily observe lockdown.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that lockdown was being strictly implemented in the containment zones. Decentralised COVID Care Centres were being opened in rural and tribal areas along with the urban areas as the pandemic was spreading to those places also. Truenat tests would be done at ward/village secretariats.

The tests would be done in all suspected cases as per the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Tests were being done through Sanjeevani mobile buses at Paderu, Narsipatnam, Anakapalle, Payakaraopeta and the Government ENT Hospital.

MLA Karanam Dharmasri, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana, Joint Collector Arun Babu, AMC Principal P.V. Sudhakar and DM & HO S. Tirupathi Rao were present.