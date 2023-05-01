HamberMenu
Conduct inquiry into works taken up by former Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner: JSP corporator

May 01, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Corporator of Ward 22, (Jana Sena Party) P.L.V.N. Murthy, on Monday submitted a representation to Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma urging him to conduct inquiry into the works taken up by former Municipal Commissioner P. Raja Babu as part of development works for G-20 working group committee meeting.

He urged the Municipal Commissioner to review the decisions taken by his predecessor during the investment summit, G-20 working group committee meeting and land issues. He informed that crores of money was spent in the name of development for investors summit and G-20 meeting works.

GVMC under the former GVMC commissioner had gone for tenders violating all the norms, he alleged. Huge money was misused on roads, sapling plantations, display boards and hoardings, he alleged and urged the Municipal Commissioner to take up an inquiry.

