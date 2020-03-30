Conduct another door-to-door survey, Zone Commissioners told

Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana on Monday asked the Zone Commissioners to take up another door-to-door survey in GVMC limits deploying teams to zero down on persons suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.

Additional Commissioner Thameem Ansaria, Chief Medical Officer (Health) K.S.L.G. Sastry, Chief City Planner R.J. Vidyullatha and Deputy Educationa; Officer Lakshmi Narasa will supervise the micro-level house-to-house survey.

Reviewing the measures taken to contain COVID-19, she said hand sanitising kiosks be set up at all zone offices and rythu bazaars. Zone Commissioners and Assistant Medical Officers (Health) have to ensure it. A kiosk was set up at the GVMC Main Office on Monday.

Vehicles will be kept ready to shift any person having symptoms to the Government Hospital for Chest Diseases.

Additional Commissioner R. Somannarayana and Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Phani Ram would ensure that a rythu bazaar or mobile rythu bazaar was available in each of the 98 wards and monitor the door delivery of essential commodities. Additional Commissioner Viswanatha Sanyasi Rao will implement measures to improve sanitation.