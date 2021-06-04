Conduct 10,000 COVID tests a day, Collector tells officials

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 June 2021 19:34 IST

‘Ensure that the results are released at the earliest’

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has instructed the officials to increase COVID-19 testing and conduct 10,000 tests a day. He also asked the officials to sort out the issues and ensure that test results are released at the earliest, especially in the Agency areas. The Collector conducted a review meet on COVID-19 preparedness in the district with the officials here on Friday.

Mr. Vinay Chand stressed on the need to adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions in the district. He said that patients, who were being treated under home isolation should be given kits. He said that awareness should be created among people to call ‘104’ service in case they find any COVID-19 symptoms. He also asked the officials to simultaneously speed up the vaccination process in the district.

The Collector also instructed officials to take steps to deposit ₹10 lakh as fixed deposit in the accounts of children, who lost their parents due to the COVID-19. Reviewing the oxygen availability, he asked the Health Department officials to send cylinders to Paderu district hospital, Araku Area hospital and the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Chintapalle.

Andhra Medical College (AMC) Principal P.V. Sudhakar, DMHO P. Suryanarayana and others were present.