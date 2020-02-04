Condition of ‘hooch’ victims stable

The condition of four people who fell sick reportedly after consuming stale meat, toddy and illicit liquor at Logili village in Dumbriguda Mandal in Visakha Agency is said to be stable.

They are undergoing treatment at the KGH and doctors said the patients were responding to the treatment. KGH superintendent G. Arjuna visited the Bhavanagar ward where Pangi Gasi, Korra Polanna, Korra Kalimani and Pangi Damodar are undergoing treatment.

Mr. Arjuna asked the staff to shift the patients to the nephrology superspecialty block. He also advised the doctors to keep the dialysis machines ready, if needed. Dr. Arjuna said that at present the patients are stable.

Pangi Sintro alias Natho died on the spot while four people fell sick after they allegedly consumed meat and country made liquor during a family get-together.

Lab reports awaited

Araku Valley Inspector P. Pydayya said they were yet to ascertain the cause of food poisoning as they were waiting for the reports from the laboratory. The police handed over the body of Sintro to his family members after performing post-mortem on Monday.