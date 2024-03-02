Concrete plastering peels fall to the floor at ‘Kesha Kandanasala’ at Simhachalam; no one injured

March 02, 2024 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A few chunks of concrete plastering came loose from the ceiling and fell on the floor of the ‘Kesha Kandanasala’ (tonsuring hall) at the temple of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in Simhachalam on Friday. Fortunately, there were no devotees inside the hall when the incident occurred.

The Kesha Kandanasala is said to have been built around 50 years ago on the hill. The chunks of concrete plaster fell over an area of about six feet in the hall. Devotees would have been injured had they been in the hall. Executive Officer Srinivasa Murthy and other officials visited the building and said that the tonsuring would temporarily be done at a new building constructed adjacent to the old one.