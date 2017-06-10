Concern over poor healthcare in Agency

While Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu promised to develop Araku as health tourism hub, regional hospital for ITDAs and district hospital for Paderu, the situation in Araku Vaidya Vidhan Parishad Hospital was dismal, Forum for Development of North Andhra general secretary A. Aja Sarma has said.

On his visit to hospital on May 23 he found that against the norm of a minimum of 22 doctors, only two permanent and two contract doctors were on duty and instead of 40 paramedical staff only 10 were available, that too on contract, he said in a letter to the Chief Minister.

Pedalabudu, adopted by the Chief Minister, is located in Araku mandal.

The malaria cases registered in the hospital were 66 in May and there were more cases of incidence of malaria that went unreported, Mr. Sarma alleged.

While the promises the Chief Minister raise several hopes, they sound hollow in the backdrop of paucity of staff, including doctors, in hospitals at various levels and ambulances, he said.