Composite Indoor Shooting Range opened at INS Karna

Officers at the newly-inaugurated facility at INS Karna, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A first-of-its-kind Composite Indoor Shooting Range (CISR) was inaugurated by Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command at INS Karna on the Eastern Seaboard on Thursday.

The CISR is a state of the art, self-contained, 25 m, six lane, live firing range for all primary and secondary weapons in the Navy. With advanced target systems with associated control software, this range would enable personnel to hone their firing skills, enabling them to challenge and take on adversaries in demanding scenarios.

The range has been set up in conformity with contemporary international standards by an Indian firm and is said to be an example of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the year of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

ADVERTISEMENT

The entire facility was set up in a record time of 120 days from the award of contract to the firm.

INS Karna is the first in the Navy and perhaps the only military unit in the country to set up and use a facility of this kind.

The facility would significantly enhance the operational capability of the naval personnel of ENC.