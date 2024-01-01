Compliance with safety protocols in crowded places can help check COVID-19 spread: experts

January 01, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

With 19 coronavirus positive cases detected in Visakhapatnam in the last two days, the doctors opine that compliance with standard safety protocols such as wearing masks can check the spread of the virus. The city reported nine positive cases on December 31 (Sunday) while 10 cases were confirmed on January 1 (Monday).

In total, 4,103 COVID-19 tests have been done since December 1, 2023 in Andhra Pradesh, of which 152 cases have been confirmed positive. The positive cases include 25 from Visakhapatnam (including 20 undergoing treatment in home isolation and five hospital admissions); 16 from NTR district, 11 from Kurnool, eight from Guntur, five from Eluru and four from East Godavari district, according to State Public Health and Family Welfare Director K. Padmavathi.

“Oxygen beds are ready in government hospitals, while RT-PCR test is being done at the King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam. There is no cause for alarm. However, non-compliance with the safety protocols such as wearing masks in large gatherings may lead to problems, especially those with existing health issues,” says Dr. K. Rambabu, Director of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).

“The nine positive cases identified at the KGH on December 31 came from different districts of north Andhra region. All the patients are responding well to treatment. The 51-year-old woman, who had died at KGH on Dec 26 had pre-existing conditions, though she tested positive,” said Dr. G. Butchi Raju, Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC).

Referring to the new variant, P.V. Sudhakar, Dean of NRI Institute of Medical Sciences said the JN.1 variant is a sub-type of Omicron and its symptoms are the same. “RT-PCR test can detect the presence of the virus, while genome sequencing can detect the variant. Though the transmissibility of JN.1 variant is high, it is rarely causing severe complications,” he said.

Deaths caused by the JN.1 variant were reported in some countries. “Those with co-morbid conditions and using immuno-suppressive drugs should avoid large gatherings. They should invariably wear a mask, maintain social distance and sanitise their hands frequently to minimise the risk of infection,” he said.

There is no cause for alarm as the hospitals are equipped to tackle the eventualities, observed K. Phaninder, a pulmonologist from the city.

“However, awareness among the people is important to check the spread of the virus. Most cases are responding to treatment,” he said.

“The spurt in cases after a gap of 225 days has alerted us and we are planning a mass campaign to educate the people, especially those living in slums on the need to wear masks in social gatherings and to adopt safety precautions,” said Praja Arogya Vedika general secretary T. Kameswara Rao.

