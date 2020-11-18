Complete VMRDA park works by year-end, contractor told

‘Set up solar tree and solar benches’

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana, and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao inspected works of VMRDA park facelift project, which is one among the smart city projects, here on Tuesday.

The officials instructed the contractor to complete the development works by the end of December.

The officials inspected the walking path, plantations, cycle track, boating pool area, volley ball and tennis court works.

Speaking to the Engineering Department staff, the officials asked them to set up solar tree and solar benches at the park. They said that a vehicle parking facility should be arranged in the park.

They tell officials to design a beautiful arch at the entrance of the park.

GVMC Chief Engineer M. Venkateswara Rao, Superintending Engineer, Smart City Works, Vinay Kumar, and others were present.