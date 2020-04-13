Complete testing of samples on the same day, Collector tells medical officers

District Collector V. Vinay Chand directed the medical officers to ensure completion of the testing process of COVID-19 samples on the same day.

He inspected the COVID-19 testing centre at the King George Hospital (KGH), here on Monday. He asked the officials to computerise the district-wise data, pertaining to Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam. He said that one more COVID-19 testing equipment has been given to the district and asked the officials to install it at the same centre. Efforts were being made to procure one more testing machine for the district.

The Collector advised the staff at the testing centre to use the safety gear and protect themselves from possible infection. He also inspected the new block being constructed at the hospital with CSR funds. He also inspected the dialysis unit at the Super Speciality Block.

Paderu Sub Collector S. Venkateswar, VMRDA Additional Commissioner Manjeer Jeelani Samoon, Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar, DM & HO S. Tirupathi Rao and KGH Superintendent G. Arjuna were present.