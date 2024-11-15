Complete Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium facelift works by January, GVMC Commissioner directs officials

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar has ordered the Engineering Department officials to complete the facelift works of Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium at Resapuvanipalem here and make it available for the public by January 2025.

Mr. Sampath Kumar, accompanied by corporators P. Srinivasa Rao and S. Padmavathi, inspected the ongoing works at the stadium here on Friday.

The authorities informed him that air-conditioning, CCTV surveillance, lighting and others works were almost complete. They also informed Mr. Sampath Kumar that all the chairs in the stadium are being removed and they will be arranged at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium at the One Town.

The stadium will be equipped with around 1,200 seating capacity and new chairs will be set up, the officials informed. Mr. Sampath Kumar also found election stationery in some rooms of the stadium and asked the authorities to shift it to somewhere else.

Chief Engineer Sivaprasad Raju and Additional Commissioner D.V. Ramana Murthy were present.