Complete runaway resurfacing work in Visakhapatnam airport in less than a month, travellers association urges authorities

APATA urges the Airport Director to take up issue with the naval authorities

August 07, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA) has urged authorities to complete runway resurfacing work in the Visakhapatnam airport in less than a month by using the latest technology and equipment.

In a letter to Airport Director S. Raja Reddy on Monday, APATA vice president O. Naresh Kumar said when Pune and Hyderabad airports could do it in 14 and 15 days respectively, why should the Navy take several months for resurfacing the runway.

As Visakhapatnam is the ninth largest city in India in terms of GDP and the financial capital of Andhra Pradesh, it cannot afford to lose flights due to airport shutdown during the nights as the proposal by the Navy would impact 10 to 12 flights everyday, including the direct connection to Singapore and onward connections from there to 90 global destinations.

Mr. Naresh noted that there were already several restrictions in peak hour slots as only a few flights operate due to naval training exercises. Further shutdown for months would cause loss to the economy.

He appealed to the Airport Director to take up the matter with the naval authorities and ensure that the economy of the city and the State is not disturbed due to poor policies and non-use of the latest technologies. He said that the work should be completed in less than a month to ensure that no flight connection was lost.

