HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Complete road works on Giri Pradakshina route in Visakhapatnam within time, GVMC Commissioner directs officials

June 26, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) C.M. Saikanth Varma on Monday asked the officials to complete the road laying works on a war-footing. Several roads, which fall under the 32-km Giri Pradakshina route, are being laid by the corporation to ensure there is no inconvenience to the devotees taking part in the annual festival of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, scheduled to be held on July 2.

He asked the officials to improve sanitation at the beach near Lumbini Park and remove the construction and demolition (C&D) waste. He also observed that there are footpath encroachments at some places, which needs to be removed. Mr. Saikanth Varma said that along the route, there are abandoned vehicles and shops left on roads, which also needed to be removed. He also said that all junctions along the route should be decorated. Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao, Director of Horticulture A. Damodar and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.