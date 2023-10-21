Complete renovation works of Sivaji Park in Visakhapatnam by November 15, GVMC Commissioner directs officials

October 21, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma has directed the Engineering Department officials to complete the pending works at the Sivaji Park, which is undergoing a facelift, and get the park ready by November 15. He inspected the ongoing works at the park along with the Zonal Commissioner and the staff.

Mr. Saikanth Varma checked entrance arch, flooring, central round plaza, fountain with Chatrapathi Shivaji Statue in the centre, open amphitheatre, new toilets, children play arena, gym arena and walking track areas. He instructed the Superintending Engineer Satyanarayana Raju to complete the painting works, arrange good lighting and also focus on developing good greenery along the park, which is spread over 16 acres.