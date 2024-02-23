GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Complete registration of shops and establishments before February 29, Labour Department urges associations

February 23, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Joint Commissioner of Labour, Zone I, A, Ganesan, has urged the members of Visakhapatnam District Chamber of Commerce and Associations of Shops and Establishments for registration of all shops and establishments under the AP Shops and Establishments Act, 1988 on or before February 29. He conducted a meeting with the members here on Friday. He said that after March 1, action will be initiated by the Labour Department as per the legal provisions against the employers who has not registered their shops and establishments.

