Complete pending tourism projects in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, sarpanches urge Collector

Sarpanches from various mandals have urged District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar to take up several pending tourism projects at various areas in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. They interacted with the Collector during a review meeting on tourism projects.

During the meeting, the sarpanches informed that construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple was proposed by the TTD with a budget of around ₹25 crore near Madagada view point. They said that though farmers were ready to provide lands, the project remained halted due to unknown reasons. They also brought to the notice of the Collector that though ₹14 crore was sanctioned for laying of roads near Galikonda view point, the works are not started. The sarpanches sought construction ‘Sanjeevani Park’ with a 100-foot statue of Lord Hanuman at Chompi area. They also urged him to arrange boating facility in Padmapuram Gardens for the visitors.

The sarpanches also informed the District Collector that the number of tourists visiting Giri Grama Darshini is picking up at Pedalabudu village in Araku mandal, and sought arrangement of mini buses from Araku to the tourist spot. They mentioned about the poor condition of road to Katika, one of the most sought after waterfalls.

During the meeting, the Collector directed the officials to ensure good sanitation at all the tourist spots. He stressed the need for plastic ban and encouraging paper/cloth bags at the tourist spots.

