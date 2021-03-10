Visakhapatnam

Complete Nadu-Nedu works by month-end, ITDA PO directs officials

Project Officer of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) S. Venkateswar instructed the officials from the Tribal Welfare Department to complete the pending works of Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu by the end of this month.

During a review meet, he said that two schools in every mandal in the ITDA limits are being modernised as part of the State government’s initiative. He also insisted the officials to complete gardening and horticulture works at the schools, apart from completing the mural paintings on the walls. He also said that funds will be allotted for the works. He later interacted with Panchayat Raj officials and enquired about ongoing road works in the Agency areas.

