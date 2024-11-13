ADVERTISEMENT

Complete laying of roads and repair works in Zone II, GVMC Commissioner directs officials in Visakhapatnam

Published - November 13, 2024 09:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar has asked the authorities to give priority to completion of the laying of new roads and taking road repair works in the merged villages in Zone II (Ward nos. 5 to 13). He also said that the authorities must also complete underground drainage network and address issues related to hillock areas.

Mr. Sampath Kumar conducted a review meeting on the issues and development projects in Zone II.

He said that in nine wards under Zone II, around 2.63 lakh population reside in an area of 118.24 sq.km. Out of 1,06,403 houses, there are 98,403 property tax assessments. He said that Madhurawada is a developing area and the corporation must ensure the residents over there get all basic amenities. He said that footpaths, streetlighting, drinking water supply and other amenities must be provided.

Earlier, Zonal Commissioner P. Simhachalam briefed about the development projects in the zone through a presentation.

Mr. Sampath Kumar also spoke about the corporation’s decision to ban single-use plastic from January 1, 2025. He appealed to the staff to conduct awareness programmes on the ban.

